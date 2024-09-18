CHOPPER HAD SIX PEOPLE ON BOARD : MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

The Ministry of Defence yesterday said an inquiry into the cause of an Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter crash that happened in Masvingo on Sunday has started.
In a statement, the Ministry said the accident occurred at
Masvingo Aerodrome on September 15.
“The helicopter had two pilots and four passengers on board
when it developed a problem during the transition phase of take-off,” reads the
statement.
“Fortunately, there were no fatalities from the crew,
passengers, and personnel on the ground.
“An inquiry into the cause of the accident by the Ministry
of Defence in conjunction with the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe is
underway.”
