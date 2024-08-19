TEACHER JAILED FOR BEDDING PUPIL

A teacher at Chikwanda High School in Gutu has been slapped with three years in jail for sleeping with his Form 2 pupil aged 15.

In a dramatic search, the girl who went missing, was found under her teacher, Kinston Madzimure (33)’s bed. There are reports that after running away from home, the girl cried that she wanted to be taken to Madzimure’s house and when she got there, she kissed her teacher before entering the house.

Gutu magistrate, Edwin Marecha sentenced Madzimure on Saturday for having sexual intercourse with a minor.

One year of the sentence was suspended for five years on condition he does not commit a similar offense.

The State said in July this year, Madzimure of Ruputsa Village under chief Makore in Gutu invited the girl to his house at the school and proposed love to her and she agreed. On August 2, the complainant had a misunderstanding with her grandmother and she ran away and eloped to the accused.

She was since August 2 having sexual intercourse with Madzimure on different occasions. A Police report was filed on August 6, leading to the accused’s arrest.

The complainant was taken to Gutu Rural Hospital for medical examination. Allegations are that the student had another relationship with a young boy residing in Hunduza.

On July 24, there was commotion at Hunduza Business Centre when the boy confronted the teacher over his affair with the girl. More people joined in and hurled verbal attacks on Madzimure.

The girl could not be found for five days and at 3pm on Tuesday, Police searched teachers’ houses together with the girl’s relatives and found her hiding under Madzimure’s bed. Masvingo Mirror