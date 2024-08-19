MALEMA : I WAS BETRAYED



Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has criticised his former deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, telling party supporters in Soweto that they were ready to move on without him.

Shivambu rocked the EFF last week when he announced he would be leaving the party to join former president Jacob Zuma's Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Malema came out guns blazing at EFF members who, in his view, silently betrayed the party for what he described as “greener pastures.”

Malema addressed the Gauteng EFF provincial ground forces forum at Orlando Community Hall in Soweto on Monday evening. This followed Shivambu's resignation last week, where he announced that he would not be renewing his EFF membership.

“How can you post that leaving the EFF is the best decision, my wife Mantoa is to like such a thing and you say Malema is with us when the partner seeks to denounce the movement,” he said.

Malema urged those who were considering leaving the EFF because of Shivambu’s departure to do so immediately, emphasising that if they were contemplating leaving, they should act on it right away.

“Leave now, so that we can know how many soldiers we have in this struggle to liberate us. You must leave today because nothing is going to change between now and December, nothing is going to change now and the future.

“Leave now, we have no reason to beg anyone. If you want to leave, leave now and leave us alone. Even if we are alone, we will always continue to speak truth to power. It's very painful to count the soldiers you don't have,” he said.

He thanked the ground forces who were present at his address for being loyal.

“We salute you, the loyal, brave, and dedicated ground forces of the EFF, to whom this organisation of the poor and dejected masses of our people belongs.

“We salute you, the true revolutionaries, who have dedicated your lives, your sweat, and your blood to the liberation of our people, and have sworn never to betray the generational mission of freedom, in favour of personal advancement,” he said.

Malema committed to carry the EFF and ensure that the movement continued to deliver on its mandate. IOL