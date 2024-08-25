REFORMED CHURCH IN ZIMBABWE FIRES TOP BRASS

The Reformed Church in Zimbabwe has fired its General Secretary, Tafadzwa Simba and two other senior managers following disciplinary hearings that were concluded last week.
The three were all fired on Friday.
Last year Masimba banned all RCZ schools from dealing with
The Mirror after the newspaper started raising issues of bad governance in the
church.
Authoritative sources confirmed that also fired is the
church’s human resources manager, Frank Shuro and treasurer Pikisai Mhizha.
They were dragged to a hearing following an audit report
that exposed a lot of cases to do with abuse of office and alleged corruption.
The three were each found guilty of at least five cases
involving failure to follow procurement procedure, travelling outside the
country without relevant approval of the board and buying without authority.
The church did not go for the more difficult cases of fraud
and theft as these would have been more difficult to prove even when the
evidence is there.
The development comes at a time when many missionary
churches in Zimbabwe are now being run for personal gain. In some churches top
leadership have shared schools and hospitals and they are now in the hands of
individuals who run them for personal profit.
Efforts to get a comment for RCZ acting General Secretary
Lovemore Mashamba were futile at the time of publishing.
Masimba was the pastor in charge of the InterCity
Congregation in Harate before he was voted RCZ General Secretary. Masvingo
Mirror
