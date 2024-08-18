PROF MOYO ON HICHILEMA SADC SNUB

"HH 'SNUB' SPOILS MNANGAGWA'S SADC PARTY" - @thestandardzim
Interesting report. But it's a major let down when the
media goes capriciously frivolous, like this.
Firstly, there was no "Mnangagwa Sadc Party" in Harare yesterday; there was a major Sadc event, not a Zimbabwe
event and not a Mnangagwa event.
The major event was the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads
of State and Government; and out of 16, 13 heads attended, meaning only three
heads were absent; and they delegated their representation.
Therefore, the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit in Harare was very
well attended, without any question whatsoever about that.
Secondly, it is a gross exaggeration and in fact inaccurate
to describe President Hichilema's absence or non attendance as a 'snub' of
Zimbabwe or President Mnangagwa; if it was, then it was not a snub of Zimbabwe
or Mnangagwa, but a childish snub of the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit organised by
@SADC_News which would not speak well of or bode well for President Hichilema
in terms of his leadership standing and influence in the region.
Heads of state and government are not expected to
personalise state or government affairs, let alone interstate affairs, by being
sulky, moody or petulant over national, regional or geopolitical issues. When
there are differences in these issues, leaders are expected to rise to the
occasion, not to retreat to the village and seek sanctuary there.
And to add an important perspective to this, and with due
respect to him, President Hichilema is not a consequential African, regional or
even national leader or figure. His attendance or non attendance of any
multilateral forum is a perfunctory matter of no substantive consequence.
In any event, and above all, it is important to keep in
mind that Sadc is an interstate, multilateral body whose members are states or
countries, not individuals of any description or status.
It is a fact that Zambia, as a country which is a cofounder
of Sadc founded on its soil in 1980, attended the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit
held in 🇿🇼.
If Zambia had not attended the 44thOrdinary Sadc Summit in
Harare yesterday, then there would be something to write home about. But 🇿🇲
attended. Full stop. This is the only relevant and important fact. The rest is
just drama! He was writing on X
