PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA IN RWANDA



President Mnangagwa has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, where he is set join other world leaders attending the inauguration ceremony of President Paul Kagame scheduled for Sunday.

President Kagame won last month’s general elections in the Central African nation, winning 99,18 percent of the vote.

President Mnangagwa was received at the Kigali International Airport by chief executive officer of the Rwanda Development Board Mr Francis Gatare and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Rwanda Professor Charity Manyeruke.





President Kagame’s investiture for a fourth term in office is set to take place at the Amahoro National Stadium in Remera, Kigali.