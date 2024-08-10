GIRL INTOXICATED AT ANTI-DRUG CAMPAIGN

As if to amplify the bad drug abuse situation in Zimbabwe, a teenage girl was caught taking drugs at an anti-drug campaign and tournament at Mbizo Stadium in Kwekwe on Saturday.

The girl who cannot be named for ethical reasons failed to run away when five other colleagues fled because she was already intoxicated.

Kwekwe Mayor, Albert Zinhanga who is behind the anti-drug abuse campaign confirmed the incident and told The Mirror that it was a big anti-climax for the event.

A Mirror reporter at the event saw a group of girls running away after they were approached by the ushers. The intoxicated girl could not run away because she was already lying on the ground.

The Mirror confirmed that the girls were drinking a highly intoxicating alcohol called kambwa.

“They were a group of about four or five drinking tumbwa but her friends escaped and we managed to catch her because she was already high,” said one of the ushers.

“I saw the girl and she was already highly intoxicated with drugs. Our theme says no to drugs and unfortunately she is saying yes to drugs. The girl was taken home to her parents and we left her in safe hands,” said the mayor.

The Mirror understands that she is a school drop-out. Masvingo Mirror