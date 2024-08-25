I WANT MY CARS BACK : MUKANYA

Thomas Mapfumo says the government must return five vehicles seized by police in 2000.

“When they impounded my cars, the police claimed I had bought stolen cars. Surprisingly, George Shugo, who sold the cars to me, was never arrested. They seemed intent on punishing me for my criticism of Zanu PF. The cars were simply parked at Morris Depot.

“Due to continued persecution, I left Zimbabwe. My associate, Cuthbert Chirombo, was called to take the cars because no one had come forward to claim ownership. Chirombo went to see the cars and arranged to pick them up a week later. Unfortunately, when he returned, the cars were missing.”.

“I never stole cars, and no one was ever charged. I want my cars back, and the case is with my lawyers. My lawyer, Warara, said they want me to return to Zimbabwe and present my case. That could be a trap by Mnangagwa's regime,” he told The Standard in an interview.