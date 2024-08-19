EIGHT MOURNERS KILLED IN HEAD-ON CRASH

Eight mourners have been killed when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck at Save River Bridge along the Chivhu-Nyazura road yesterday.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the 135 kilometre peg along the Chivhu-Nyazura Road at Save Bridge on August 18 at around 7.50 pm. Eight people were killed while four others were injured when a Nissan Vannet VN200 vehicle which was traveling towards Dorowa with 11 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Shackman truck that was traveling in the opposite direction,” said National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident occurred after the Nissan Vannet hit a grid on the bridge, resulting in the vehicle’s ball joint dislodging. Subsequently, the vehicle veered onto the oncoming lane.

The driver of the Shackman truck fled from the scene, leaving the vehicle and some documents behind.

Police have since released the names of seven of the eight victims who were identified by their next of kin.

These are Priviledge Muzanenhamo (41), Elizabeth Tomu (30), Aleck Zenda (31), George Kamhunga (34) and Anotida Zenda (one), all of Timire Park in Ruwa.

Wadzanayi Kamhunga (30) and Angela Kamhunga (25) of Kuwadzana 1 were also among the victims.



