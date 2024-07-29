RELIEF FUNDS HAVE BEEN STOLEN, SAYS SANDRA NDEBELE



Ward 20 Councillor Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi has raised serious concerns about the misappropriation of relief funds intended for the community’s most vulnerable residents.

The councillor pointed fingers at unscrupulous community leaders posing as legitimate agents representing residents while diverting much-needed funds away from the less privileged.

Speaking after the Ward 20 Budget review meeting held yesterday at Mgoqo Primary School, Councillor Sibindi said this alarming development has exacerbated the struggles of those already facing severe hardships, undermining efforts to alleviate poverty and improve living conditions in the ward.

“I was called for a meeting at Holiday Inn that required two councillors from ZANU-PF and two councillors from CCC. I was selected to attend that meeting, where the Minister of Social Welfare, July Moyo, was present. When I arrived, I found that Ward 20 was represented, but the person representing you isn’t ensuring the information reaches the residents,” said Councilor Sibindi.

“The issue was about the relief fund that Ward 20 residents are supposed to receive. Our less privileged should get something. According to the Census, Ward 20 has 18,000 people. The report indicates that 40 percent of the residents, about 8,000 people, are supposed to benefit from the El Nino fund,” she said.

Councilor Sibindi noted that as long as there are bogus individuals taking residents’ names, the genuine residents in need won’t benefit.

“If 8,000 people in this ward benefit, we won’t have people suffering from hunger. But as long as people take names claiming they represent Ward 20, but are only listing their relatives and friends who don’t stay here, the actual residents won’t benefit.”

“As long as we are not working together, we won’t progress as a ward,” added Councilor Sibindi. She stressed the need for due diligence in all ward activities, stating, “But as long as people go behind our backs, we will remain poor. If we unite and not allow anyone to come between us, we will go far.”

“Those people are called CCWs, but where are they reporting? Are they telling you they have sent 10 less privileged people? I think the list being sent includes names of people not from Ward 20. Now we have to unite and ensure due diligence in everything we are doing.”

She also mentioned the existence of leaders in the community whose reporting lines are unclear. “Over the years, these relief monies were coming, but there were many loopholes. It’s what we are trying to correct,” said Councilor Sibindi. CITE