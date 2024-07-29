NO MEDICAL HELP : PUPIL DIES FROM FIRE BURNS

A Grade 7 pupil failed to get medical attention and died four days later from the burns after the dress she was wearing caught fire while cooking.

Chief Chitsa, born Nyika Chibvongodze, confirmed the death of Rachel Masango whom she said died four days later after the incident as she failed to get medical attention on time.

“I confirm the death of Rachel Masango who succumbed to severe burns after the dress she was wearing caught fire while cooking. Masango died at her parents’ home four days later as no one sought medical treatment for her,” said Chief Chitsa.

Chief Chitsa bemoaned the death of the young girl and said he had since summoned the deceased’s parents over the matter.

“Masango’s parents committed a crime of infringing her right to life as they indirectly contributed to her death by failing to seek medical assistance for the child. We are going to question them and clarify to them the child’s rights they abused before handing them over to Bhasera Police Station,” said Chief Chitsa.

“We are seeking help from organisations that cater for children’s rights to help us in raising awareness especially among the apostolic church sects,” he added.

Circumstances are that Masango’s dress caught fire as she was cooking and she failed to dowse off the fire. She screamed for help from her siblings but they allegedly ignored her thinking that she was joking.

After some time, the siblings later noticed that her dress had indeed caught fire and they rushed to assist. Unfortunately, they failed prompting them to scream for help from the elders who later rushed to assist. However, the elders came a little bit too late when Masango’s dress was completely burnt.

The parents did not rush her to clinic for medical treatment, rather they kept her home using traditional remedies to heal the wounds. She then succumbed to the burns after four days. TellZimNews