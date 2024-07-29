NO MEDICAL HELP : PUPIL DIES FROM FIRE BURNS

Chief Chitsa, born Nyika Chibvongodze, confirmed the death
of Rachel Masango whom she said died four days later after the incident as she
failed to get medical attention on time.
“I confirm the death of Rachel Masango who succumbed to
severe burns after the dress she was wearing caught fire while cooking. Masango
died at her parents’ home four days later as no one sought medical treatment
for her,” said Chief Chitsa.
Chief Chitsa bemoaned the death of the young girl and said
he had since summoned the deceased’s parents over the matter.
“Masango’s parents committed a crime of infringing her
right to life as they indirectly contributed to her death by failing to seek
medical assistance for the child. We are going to question them and clarify to
them the child’s rights they abused before handing them over to Bhasera Police
Station,” said Chief Chitsa.
“We are seeking help from organisations that cater for
children’s rights to help us in raising awareness especially among the
apostolic church sects,” he added.
Circumstances are that Masango’s dress caught fire as she
was cooking and she failed to dowse off the fire. She screamed for help from
her siblings but they allegedly ignored her thinking that she was joking.
After some time, the siblings later noticed that her dress
had indeed caught fire and they rushed to assist. Unfortunately, they failed
prompting them to scream for help from the elders who later rushed to assist.
However, the elders came a little bit too late when Masango’s dress was
completely burnt.
The parents did not rush her to clinic for medical
treatment, rather they kept her home using traditional remedies to heal the
wounds. She then succumbed to the burns after four days. TellZimNews
