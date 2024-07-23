MARONDERA KILLER HUBBY DENIED BAIL



The man who killed his wife and son in cold blood has been remanded in custody. Ezekiel McDonald Chibvongodze (29) who murdered his wife Mitchel Evelyn Katakwe and six-year-old son Kimley Tawananyasha Chibvongodze was denied bail by a Marondera magistrate.

He was charged with murder and remanded to August 6, 2024. The incident occurred in Nyameni, Marondera, on Sunday night. Reports are that after stabbing his wife and son to death, Chibvongodze attempted to commit suicide but failed.