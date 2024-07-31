GET DIGGING : PFUMVUDZA BENEFICIRIES TOLD

Pfumvudza/Intwasa beneficiaries should have completed hole digging by September 30, on the three designated plots for the programme to start receiving inputs.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri told the Herald : “The September 30 deadline for plot preparation is crucial, as it allows farmers to have their land ready for timely planting at the start of the cropping season. It enables them to take full advantage of the optimal planting window and capitalise on favourable weather patterns to achieve better crop performance and higher yields.

“Farmers should work diligently to mulch their fields, apply soil amendments and set up the moisture conserving planting potholes, which are the hallmark of this conservation agriculture technique.

We are working to achieve an efficient and equitable supply of critical resources such as seed, fertilisers and chemicals to farmers in preparation for the forthcoming summer planting period.”

Timely provision of farming inputs is a crucial component of the overall success of the summer cropping season.