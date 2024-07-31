CHIMOMBE DRAGGED TO COURT, SEEKS NEW MAGISTRATE

Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe have asked for a new magistrate after they were dragged to court and charged with corruptly using false documents to win a US$9,2 million City of Harare street lights tender.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa, remanded them in custody to today. The Mpofu’s lawyer : “Accused person (Mpofu) is of the view that in the previous weeks they have appeared before yourself in a matter where they were facing almost similar charges.”

Mrs Gofa advised the lawyers to file detailed submissions on why the matter should be heard in a different court.

Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango, the city’s principal contracts administration Arkins Mandaza, are in custody awaiting bail on the same case. Their accomplices Never Murerwa, Jabulani Mukomazi, Denford Zhungu and Tawanda Mutemhabudo, were denied bail last week.