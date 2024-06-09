WE HAVE TO PROTECT THE ANC FROM SNAKES, SAYS ZUMA

Leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) Jacob Zuma says the formation of the party was to protect the ANC against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Zuma used a snake as an analogy, saying a man of the house
must do everything even without a weapon to protect himself from a snake
invading his homestead.
Zuma, who was speaking during his visit to Inkosi Mqoqi
Ngcobo of the AmaQadi clan in Inanda, north of Durban, at the weekend, added
that Ramaphosa was removing them from the ANC because he wanted total control
of the ANC.
“As the man of the house, you must protect your home from a
big snake. Even if you use your hand to do it, you must do it. By the time you
kill the snake, you would have used your hands, but you would have done it,” he
said.
Zuma’s new party was one of the biggest winners in this
year’s elections after it managed to secure 37 of the 80 seats in the
KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature, knocking out the ANC from its pole
position.
He added that his plan of fighting the ANC of Ramaphosa
through the MKP was working well as members of the ANC were now fighting among
themselves as they try to get Ramaphosa to resign.
“They are now fighting and begging him to resign. It is the
truth what I am telling you. We did not run away but we are using the spear to
defeat him. It was important for me to do this thing (MKP). As a man of the
house, I am not saying I am a better man than other men, but having led the
country before, I could not sit and do nothing while wrong things are
happening. I am not scared as someone who has been arrested before without
having done anything wrong by judges who persecuted me for standing up for the
truth,” he said.
IOL also reported that Zuma during the same event on
Saturday called Ramaphosa an “unrepentant thief” without directly calling him
by name.
“We now have a person who does not care about the people.
Who stole money and stashed it in a mattress but we cleared of any wrongdoing.
He is an unrepentant thief,” Zuma was reported to have said.
He reiterated that the MKP was allegedly robbed during the
recent elections despite becoming the biggest party in KZN with 37 seats of the
80 in the provincial legislature. Nationally, the MKP bagged 58 of the 400
National Assembly seats that were up for grabs.
“We were robbed in the elections. But let’s not relax.
Instead, let’s work harder to win convincingly in the next local government
election (2026),” said Zuma. IOL
