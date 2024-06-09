EIGHT PUPILS HOSPITALISED

Eight pupils from Zvimba fell ill after eating food prepared by one of the parents. The pupils from Matoranhembe Primary School, were rushed to hospital after consuming rice and soup last Friday.

Police spokesman,Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said : “Investigations carried out by the police revealed that a fellow school pupil brought the lunch box which contained home prepared food after being given two lunch boxes by her parent. The parent gave her instructions on how to share the food,” Comm Nyathi said.