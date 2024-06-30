TWO NETONE EMPLOYEES TRY TO HACK IT SYSTEMS

Two NetOne employees have been arrested and dragged to court after they attempted to hack the IT’s system.
Brand officer Linda Mutemeri (30) and billing engineer
Anotida Dee Munyaradzi (30) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis
Mangosi, who remanded them in custody pending their bail application today.
The State alleges that from February to July last year,
Mutemeri and Munyaradzi, acting in connivance with Blessing Tizirai Mudarikwa,
a known hacker who is still at large, tried to hack the NetOne system and
misappropriate funds.
The Herald reports that the three communicated through
WhatsApp and held conference calls to discuss how to gain unauthorised access
to the NetOne system.
Mutemeri and Munyaradzi shared confidential, sensitive and
critical internal configurations of NetOne with Mudarikwa, and connected their
own computers from outside the NetOne system to the system enabling Mudarikwa
to access the system .
He only failed to enter the pool account due to strong
control mechanisms in the pool account system.
As a result of unauthorised access, the financial resources
of NetOne were potentially compromised and there was likelihood of huge
prejudice.
