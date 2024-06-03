RAMAPHOSA : ELECTIONS FREE AND FAIR

Dear Fellow South African,
We have just held a successful general election. Last week,
over 16 million citizens cast their votes at more than 23,000 voting stations
across the country.
This was the most competitive election we have held since
attaining democracy in 1994, with a record number of political parties on the
ballot and independent candidates standing for the first time.
This election has been declared free and fair. It took
place peacefully and without serious incidents of intimidation or violence.
This is a credit to the Independent Electoral Commission, to the political
parties and their leadership, and above all to the South African people.
By discharging this important civic duty, South Africans
have done more than exercise their right to vote. They have shown that they
continue to hold our democratic order and our Constitution in high regard.
This successful poll shows that our democracy is strong,
that it is robust and that it endures.
This constitutional order is anchored in the rule of law,
supported by institutions for advancing democracy, such as the Independent
Electoral Commission, and upheld by an independent judiciary.
Since 1994 we have strived together to build a country that
is democratic, prosperous and free, and this remains the defining mission of
our nation. With us now having entered a new phase in our democratic journey,
political parties will have to strive in earnest to find common ground as we
work to rebuild our country.
Although every political party carries a mandate based on
the commitments they made to the electorate, all parties share an over-arching
mandate to build a country that is inclusive, united and prosperous.
This moment in our country calls for responsible leadership
and constructive engagement. There can be no place for threats of violence or
instability.
South Africans must stand firm against any attempts to
undermine the constitutional order we have worked so hard to build, and for
which so many struggled and sacrificed.
Whatever challenges we may face as political events unfold,
they should be dealt with in a spirit of cooperation and in accordance with the
prescripts of our Constitution and the rule of law.
Despite the mammoth logistical undertaking, and despite a
number of challenges it faced, the Independent Electoral Commission once more
acquitted itself with excellence, professionalism and integrity.
According to the results of the Election Satisfaction
Survey conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), the majority of
voters surveyed expressed confidence in the IEC. Furthermore, the majority were
also generally satisfied with the voting procedures, felt safe to cast their
ballots in secrecy, and were confident that the election was free and fair.
Having achieved yet another milestone on our democratic
journey, we should all take pride in our own contribution towards giving
meaning to the values and principles of our constitutional democracy.
As we work as political parties to find each other across
the divide in the coming weeks and months, let us demonstrate both in our
actions and our utterances that we hold the Constitution and the rule of law to
be paramount.
Let us remember that whatever authority, whatever power, we
are entrusted with must be exercised to advance the interests of the South
African people.
Now more than ever, we need to put our differences aside
and work together for the common good.
With best regards,
