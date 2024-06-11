PRISON BOSS COVERS UP INMATE ASSAULT, DRAGGED TO COURT

The Officer-in-Charge at Mutimurefu Prison and two of his subordinates have appeared in court charged with obstruction of justice after they failed to report a case of assault on an inmate to the Police.

Francis Makonese (45) and his deputies Vengai Fombe (48) and Solomon Matavire (49) stood accused of failing to report to Police the case of Shakemore Mandanda (38) who was allegedly assaulted by fellow inmates including Godfrey Mugabe sometime in September 2022.

Mandanda told the court that he only managed to access and make his report to Police after he came out of prison on March 31, 2023.

Makonese and his workmates pleaded not guilty and were acquitted by Magistrate Isaac Chikura. Nixon Chamisa represented the State.

All the three accused told the court that the case was never reported to them and they were therefore not aware of it.

The Mirror understands that Mandanda wants the State to appeal against the outcome. Masvingo Mirror