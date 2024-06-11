BUSINESSMAN ACQUITTED OF DEFRAUDING EX LOVER

Businessman Bernard Bruce Chiweshe, who was convicted by a Harare magistrate of defrauding his ex-girlfriend of US$22 000, has been acquitted at the High Court.
He had been given the money to buy a car. “His appeal has
been upheld, his conviction by the court a quo has been quashed after the State
indicated in its response that it could not support the conviction by the court
a quo and consented to the appellant’s appeal.
“The two judges of the Criminal Appeal court — Justices
Kwenda and Foroma — found favour with the consent filed and our appeal and
upheld the appeal and pronounced that the conviction is hereby quashed.
“No evidence of any alleged misrepresentation by appellant
or intention to defraud nor proof of alleged prejudice was placed before the
court a quo,” his lawyer, Dumisani Mtombeni told H Metro
