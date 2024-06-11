BUSINESSMAN ACQUITTED OF DEFRAUDING EX LOVER

Businessman Bernard Bruce Chiweshe, who was convicted by a Harare magistrate of defrauding his ex-girlfriend of US$22 000, has been acquitted at the High Court.

He had been given the money to buy a car. “His appeal has been upheld, his conviction by the court a quo has been quashed after the State indicated in its response that it could not support the conviction by the court a quo and consented to the appellant’s appeal.

“The two judges of the Criminal Appeal court — Justices Kwenda and Foroma — found favour with the consent filed and our appeal and upheld the appeal and pronounced that the conviction is hereby quashed.

“No evidence of any alleged misrepresentation by appellant or intention to defraud nor proof of alleged prejudice was placed before the court a quo,” his lawyer, Dumisani Mtombeni told H Metro