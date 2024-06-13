MALEMA SAVAGES RAMAPHOSA

EFF leader Julius Malema has launched a scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying the president has an inferiority complex and cannot work without supervision.

Ramaphosa is expected to be the ANC’s candidate for president at the first sitting of the National Assembly on Friday after the May 29 general elections. ..

“The people of South Africa must swallow what they have decided to chew, and they decided to chew 40% of the ANC,” he said.

“Why do they go and make decisions and hope someone is going to rescue them from the other side? It is their own decision,” Malema said.

“They chose load shedding, they chose Ramaphosa, they chose the highest level of unemployment, they chose racism, that’s what they chose.”

“The EFF continues to be a radical, militant and revolutionary economic emancipation movement and will not compromise principle on the altar of political and opportunistic convenience. We remain open to a discussion, now and in the future that will result in a government that does not include the DA and FF Plus.”