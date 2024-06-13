HEADMAN'S SON BEATS UP GRANNY HE WAS TRYING TO EVICT

A Gokwe headman’s son will serve an effective four months in jail after he was convicted of assaulting an 80-year-old woman he wanted to evict from her homestead.

Boniface Masanzi (45) of Chief Nemangwe, Masanzi village claimed that he had a right to evict anyone from any piece of land because the land belonged to his father and went on to assault Padias Ngwenya (82) forcing.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty when he appeared before Gokwe magistrate Grace Tupiri.

He was sentenced to six months in prison and two were suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years, he will spend four months in jail.

Prosecitor Farai Kwatireni said on May 16, 2024, Masanzi went to Ngwenya’s homestead at 4pm and he started smoking dagga. After smoking taking the smoke, he started assaulted the elderly woman with a stick and ordered her to vacate her homestead so that he could take over the place.

The State produced medical affidavits as exhibits as exhibits. Masvingo Mirror