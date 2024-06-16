ITS NONSENSE : ZUMA ON GNU

(Reuters) - South Africa's uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party will join an alliance of smaller opposition parties in parliament in a bid to take on the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance-led coalition government, it said on Sunday.
The ANC and its largest rival, the white-led, pro-business
Democratic Alliance, agreed on Friday to work together in a coalition it called
"government of national unity", a step change after 30 years of ANC
rule.
Reading a statement on behalf of Zuma, spokesperson
Nhlamulo Ndhlela told reporters that the MK party will join the alliance called
the "Progressive Caucus", which includes the Marxist Economic Freedom
Fighters (EFF) and the centre-left United Democratic Movement.
This alliance commands close to 30% of the seats in the
National Assembly, Ndhlela said, sitting next to Zuma - who had a cough but
answered questions after the statement - and the leaders of a number of small
parties.
"This united effort is necessary because the 2024
election has also resulted in the consolidation of right-wing and reactionary
forces who are opposed to economic freedom, radical economic transformation,
racial equality and land repossession," he said.
Ndhlela said that MK had decided to take up its seats in
the National Assembly after receiving legal advice and that it would continue
to raise its allegations of a rigged election in parliament and in courts.
The Independent Electoral Commission has said the election
was free and fair.
Zuma also slammed the unity government - which includes two
smaller parties, the socially conservative Inkatha Freedom Party and the
right-wing Patriotic Alliance - calling it "meaningless" and a
"white-led unholy alliance".
