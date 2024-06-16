70 CCC SUPPORTERS ARRESTED



Cops have besieged CCC bigwig, Jameson Timba’s house and arrested some 70 CCC members for what they said was an unsanctioned gathering.

“I can confirm that 70 suspects were arrested at Jameson Timba’s house in Harare for conducting an unsanctioned gathering. Police, who were acting on a tip-off, raided the house, leading to the arrests. During the arrests, they became violent and started throwing stones at the police officers.

“Reinforcements were later called in. We will, however, release more details tomorrow (today),” National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.