BRIGHT MATONGA ARRESTED OVER FARM THEFT



Bright Matonga, a former Deputy Minister of Information was yesterday arrested on allegations of stealing farming equipment worth nearly US$500 000 in Chegutu.

“The ZRP confirms that Bright Matonga has been arrested by police in Chegutu, in connection with two reports of theft made by farmers, who were leasing his farm. A warrant of arrest was duly issued by the courts. More details will be released in due course,” said Police spokesman, Commissioner Nyathi.

Matonga was last night still being held at Seruwe Police Station and is expected to appear at the Chegutu Magistrates Court soon.

According to sources, Matonga was in a joint venture partnership with an unnamed white farmer, with whom he later had a misunderstanding. “The white partner then tried to withdraw his implements, including tractors, but Matonga seized some of the implements and that is where the charge is emanating from,” a source said.