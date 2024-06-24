FOUR MEN KICKED OFF FARM

Four men who illegally occupied a farm in Karoi have been ordered off the land by a magistrate.

Effert Benyu (42) Mago Thembo (48), George Jojo (56), and Simbai Gwatura (54) have until August to leave Pangwarati Farm.

The court heard that Pangwarati Farm was allocated to 40 A2 plot holders sometime in 2004. In 2012 to date the accused persons unlawfully occupied Pangwarati Farm in Karoi which is gazetted land, without an offer letter, lease or permit from the Ministry of Lands. On the 20th of February Gibson Tekede made a report to the police that the accused persons were illegally occupying his late father’s land. Investigations were conducted leading to the accused persons’ arrest.

The accused persons were convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of us$150 and failure to pay will attract 1 month imprisonment. The accused persons were ordered to vacate the land on or before the 30th of August 2024.