EX DEMBARE STAR DIES

Former Dynamos striker, Norman Maroto has died.

He was 41.

His brother Doit Maroto confirmed that the former goal scorer passed on early this Friday morning at the Avenues Clinic after a short illness.

A product of the Dynamos juniors who broke through the ranks during the famous Kidznet programme in 2001, Maroto won several trophies with the Glamour Boys before leading Gunners to Premier League glory in 2009.

Maroto is the last striker in Zimbabwe to score over 20 goals in a single Premier Soccer league season when he notched 22 goals in 2010 for the now defunct Gunners.

Popularly known as Lumumba, Maroto also turned out for former champions FC Platinum and the now defunct Gunners before hanging his boots.

At retirement he joined the Football Union of Zimbabwe as Communication Officer, a position he held until his death.

Mourners are gathered at Number 2363, Tynwald South, Harare.