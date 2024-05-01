TWO MONEY CHANGERS DENIED BAIL

The first two completed bail applications of the 65 suspected money changers arrested over a week ago in Harare were thrown out yesterday after the State began to summon investigating officers to testify in court.

The bail hearings for Elliot Mavhura and Francis Kaunda were completed yesterday and after considering the evidence submitted in the applications, Harare magistrate Mrs Ethel Chichera ruled the two were not suitable candidates for bail and remanded them in custody to May 14.

The court will continue to hear evidence from the investigating officers today.

The suspects have appeared before Harare magistrates Mr Dennis Mangosi and Mrs Chichera charged with contravening the Exchange Control Act.

The State, represented by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, Mr Thomas Chanakira and Mr Takudzwa Jambawu, opposed bail for all 65 on grounds that the offence was a serious one that could attract a jail sentence on conviction.

During the uncompleted hearing on the bail application of Fungai Chikonyora charged with contravening a section of the Exchange Control Act and money laundering, the State alleged that on April 12, Mr Alexio Chideme employed by Pito Investments (Pvt) Ltd was looking for United States dollars in exchange for ZiGs.

Mr Chideme approached Nomore Mutimumwe for assistance in acquiring United States dollars, and he in turn approached Chikonyora who was working in cahoots with Rumbidzai Bhushu, who is still at large.

Bhushu said the ZiGs offered by Mr Chideme should be transferred to CBZ Bank account number 02324720510010 owned by TEX Boaz Investments (Pvt) Ltd.

Mr Chideme effected a transfer of ZiG340 000 from his CBZ account after agreeing to an unofficial exchange rate of ZIG18,50 per US$1, but was never given the cash in US dollars.

Evidence against some of the 65 accused includes being arrested while in possession of large sums of money, bank cards, swipe machines, and phones they were using to do the illegal transactions. Herald