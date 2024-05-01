TWO MONEY CHANGERS DENIED BAIL

The first two completed bail applications of the 65 suspected money changers arrested over a week ago in Harare were thrown out yesterday after the State began to summon investigating officers to testify in court.
The bail hearings for Elliot Mavhura and Francis Kaunda
were completed yesterday and after considering the evidence submitted in the
applications, Harare magistrate Mrs Ethel Chichera ruled the two were not
suitable candidates for bail and remanded them in custody to May 14.
The court will continue to hear evidence from the
investigating officers today.
The suspects have appeared before Harare magistrates Mr
Dennis Mangosi and Mrs Chichera charged with contravening the Exchange Control
Act.
The State, represented by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, Mr Thomas
Chanakira and Mr Takudzwa Jambawu, opposed bail for all 65 on grounds that the
offence was a serious one that could attract a jail sentence on conviction.
During the uncompleted hearing on the bail application of
Fungai Chikonyora charged with contravening a section of the Exchange Control
Act and money laundering, the State alleged that on April 12, Mr Alexio Chideme
employed by Pito Investments (Pvt) Ltd was looking for United States dollars in
exchange for ZiGs.
Mr Chideme approached Nomore Mutimumwe for assistance in
acquiring United States dollars, and he in turn approached Chikonyora who was
working in cahoots with Rumbidzai Bhushu, who is still at large.
Bhushu said the ZiGs offered by Mr Chideme should be
transferred to CBZ Bank account number 02324720510010 owned by TEX Boaz
Investments (Pvt) Ltd.
Mr Chideme effected a transfer of ZiG340 000 from his CBZ
account after agreeing to an unofficial exchange rate of ZIG18,50 per US$1, but
was never given the cash in US dollars.
Evidence against some of the 65 accused includes being
arrested while in possession of large sums of money, bank cards, swipe
machines, and phones they were using to do the illegal transactions. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment