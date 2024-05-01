RADIO LICENCES NOW MANDATORY FOR MOTORISTS

GOVERNMENT yesterday announced that it is now mandatory for motorists to first purchase a radio licence before acquiring vehicle insurance cover or policy unless there is an exemption from the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

This follows the approval of amendments to the Broadcasting Services Act by Cabinet including the Media Practitioners’ Bill, which seeks to regulate the operations of the media to ensure professionalism in the sector.

Cabinet also approved the amendments to the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) Act, which seeks to ensure uniformity in the training of media players.

In his post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the proposed media reforms will create a conducive media environment in the country.

He said the changes to the Broadcasting Service Act will compel motorists to buy radio licences whenever renewing their vehicle licences thereby boosting the public broadcaster’s revenue streams.

Dr Muswere said the amendments to the Broadcasting Services Act follow those that were approved in 2019 but had critical gaps that needed to be fine-tuned including ensuring gender balance in regulating the sector.

“The additional amendments will, among other provisions, provide for the following: ensuring gender balance in the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe Board; introduction of annual applications for broadcasting frequency spectrum licences; broadening and introducing new definitions under Section 38A; and prohibition of the sale of motor vehicle registration licence or motor vehicle insurance cover or policy to a person without a current radio licence or an exemption from ZBC under Section 38B,” he said.

“In terms of the amended Act, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation revenue base will be broadened since it will be mandatory for all motorists to have a current radio licence before either disposing of their vehicles or purchasing motor vehicle cover or policy.”

Dr Muswere said the amended ZMC Act will among other things standardise training in journalism and mass communication in the country to enhance professionalism.

He said the Media Council of Zimbabwe will be established for purposes of regulating the media including its ownership and tenure for Commissioners and the reporting structure.

“Foreign ownership of mass media services in Zimbabwe will be limited to promote local content, local business and employment. Zimbabwe Media Commissioners will serve for a one five-year term, which is renewable once, and the Commission shall report to the Minister as provided for in the Constitution,” said Dr Muswere.

He said the additional principles are a product of wide consultation with players in the media sector including journalists unions.

Dr Muswere said Cabinet also approved the Media Practitioners’ Bill whose thrust will be to professionalise media players defining who becomes a media practitioner.

He said the law will allow the independence and co-regulation of the media practitioners.

“It will also allow the growth and development of the media industry. The nation is advised that the Media Practitioners’ Bill seeks to create a legal framework that outlines parameters for the regulation of the media as provided for in Section 249(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“This entails the creation of a Zimbabwe Media Practitioners Council, which will be responsible for the regulation and enforcement of professionalism among all media practitioners.”

Dr Muswere said the Media Council will use delegated power from the ZMC to discipline its members.

“The Media Practitioners Council will also deal with conduct and ethics. Media practitioners/councillors will be elected and will include nominees from the Editors’ forum, public media institutions, private media institutions and academic institutions.” Herald