SABOTEURS : 10 MONEY CHANGERS DENIED BAIL

10 suspected illegal foreign currency dealers nabbed in Harare last month have been denied bail, amid fears they will abscond trial, with the presiding magistrate saying the accused have a case to answer.
The Harare Magistrates Court noted that the suspects are
economic saboteurs who are undermining the government and Central Bank's
efforts to stabilise the economy.
The co-accused are part of a group of 65 illegal forex
dealers who were arrested during a blitz by the RBZ's Financial Intelligence
Unit.
The other suspects are still in custody waiting for their
bail ruling.
They are being charged with contravening the Exchange
Control Act. zbc
0 comments:
Post a Comment