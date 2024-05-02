SABOTEURS : 10 MONEY CHANGERS DENIED BAIL

10 suspected illegal foreign currency dealers nabbed in Harare last month have been denied bail, amid fears they will abscond trial, with the presiding magistrate saying the accused have a case to answer.

The Harare Magistrates Court noted that the suspects are economic saboteurs who are undermining the government and Central Bank's efforts to stabilise the economy.

The co-accused are part of a group of 65 illegal forex dealers who were arrested during a blitz by the RBZ's Financial Intelligence Unit.

The other suspects are still in custody waiting for their bail ruling.

They are being charged with contravening the Exchange Control Act. zbc