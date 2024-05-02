CHINESE BUSINESSMAN EXTERNALISES US$11M

Harare-based Chinese businesswoman Li Song who is facing several allegations of externalization and theft involving millions of United States dollars has been summoned to court for trial on May 21.

Li, who has been evading court appearance since 2021 taking advantage of her alleged political connections, has been summoned to stand trial in matter where the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is a key State witness. Eagle Italian Shoes and Leather director Francesco Marconati is also a witness in the same matter after alerting the RBZ on the illicit transactions to offshore bank accounts which were done without his knowledge. Li and Marconati were business partners at Eagle Italian Shoes and Leather company.

Marconati blew the whistle on the well- organized syndicate externalizing scarce forex through RBZ’s foreign currency auction system. Marconati became a victim of intimidation and arbitrary arrests after blowing the lead on the alleged scam, resulting in him applying for a protection order as a whistleblower. Some of the alleged trumped-up charges leveled against him were eventually dismissed by the courts.

Marconati, who has directorship in several companies that include Eagle Italian Shoes and Leather, Strengthened Investments Private Limited among other companies, claims that Li illegally transferred the companies’ money to her offshore bank accounts registered in Mauritius after falsifying documents.

He claims in his affidavit that he discovered the alleged scam sometime in 2021.

He implicated Li because she was involved in bidding for forex as if on behalf of the company yet it was only for her personal benefit.

Marconati also discovered that Li was also using other affiliate companies namely; DGL 9 and 5, and Strengthened Investments to facilitate illicit transactions, forging invoices, bidding on the foreign currency system for raw materials which were never purchased or delivered to Zimbabwe.

He adds that further investigations revealed that Li was using a company registered in Mauritius known as Jacaranda Consulting Services, which in terms of its registration status is an investment company.

Marconati then reported the matter to RBZ which took up the matter and conducted its own investigations which led it to join the case as complainants against Li. Newsday