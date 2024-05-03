FARMERS TO BUY FUEL WITH ZiG

Farmers have been provided with a facility to procure fuel using the newly launched ZiG currency at selected service stations.

This comes as the new currency continues to gain acceptance across the board, from airlines, supermarkets and other key service providers.

It also comes as Government has committed enormous resources to the vital agriculture sector to ensure a bumper winter crop harvest, that will fill the gaps in food provisions after the devastating summer drought.

Under the arrangement, farmers can buy fuel from the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA), which previously provided a similar scheme.

For one to qualify for the scheme, he or she has to be affiliated to a farmers’ organisation and then register with AMA.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri encouraged farmers to register with AMA so that they can access ZiG currency fuel at Petrotrade fuel stations.

Prof Jiri encouraged wheat farmers to take advantage of the facility to improve productivity and lower costs of production.

“Last year during the winter season farmers, through their unions, had access to the local currency fuel. So, this year again we have that programme where farmers could buy fuel in ZiG.

“This programme enables farmers to go to the fields and do tillage and also other operations at ease, while we concentrate on ensuring that seed, fertiliser and chemicals are available,” he said.

Meanwhile, AMA communications expert Mr Cliff Chiduku encouraged wheat farmers to register with the organisation, so that there is uninterrupted supply of electricity and water to boost this season’s production.

“We are still compiling a database, so farmers should approach us to ensure that their operations are not affected,” he said.

Tobacco Farmers’ Union Trust president Mr Victor Mariranyika said they are happy with the fuel facility, adding that the majority of farmers cannot afford to pay for fuel in foreign currency.

“This is a positive development because fuel is the critical component in agricultural production. This will help to lower the costs of production. This facility is not well known to the majority of farmers in the rural areas, so there is a need for more awareness programmes,” he said.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Dr Shadreck Makombe said the scheme was helpful.

“Land preparation requires more fuel so we appreciate that this scheme is still available. What needs to be done is to improve the availability of fuel so that we continue benefiting as farmers,” he said.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) chairman for Mashonaland Central, Mr Daniel Chinyemba, said the initiative is a positive development.

“The ZiG currency fuel will be a welcome relief for farmers as it is becoming increasingly difficult to operate where we are expected to buy in USD, yet we get our incomes in ZiG. When farmers sell their produce, they have a component paid in ZiG but that can only pay for electricity and water, now, since fuel is a big component of our operations, the ZiG fuel will certainly improve the farmer’s productivity,” he said.

The ZiG currency was introduced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mushayavanhu, when he presented his first Monetary Policy Statement on April 5.

He was confident that the new currency will turn the tables against the black market, adding that the ZiG would not crumble under the weight of the US dollar.

