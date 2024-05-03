FARMERS TO BUY FUEL WITH ZiG

Farmers have been provided with a facility to procure fuel using the newly launched ZiG currency at selected service stations.
This comes as the new currency continues to gain acceptance
across the board, from airlines, supermarkets and other key service providers.
It also comes as Government has committed enormous
resources to the vital agriculture sector to ensure a bumper winter crop
harvest, that will fill the gaps in food provisions after the devastating
summer drought.
Under the arrangement, farmers can buy fuel from the
Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA), which previously provided a similar
scheme.
For one to qualify for the scheme, he or she has to be
affiliated to a farmers’ organisation and then register with AMA.
Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development
permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri encouraged farmers to register with
AMA so that they can access ZiG currency fuel at Petrotrade fuel stations.
Prof Jiri encouraged wheat farmers to take advantage of the
facility to improve productivity and lower costs of production.
“Last year during the winter season farmers, through their
unions, had access to the local currency fuel. So, this year again we have that
programme where farmers could buy fuel in ZiG.
“This programme enables farmers to go to the fields and do
tillage and also other operations at ease, while we concentrate on ensuring
that seed, fertiliser and chemicals are available,” he said.
Meanwhile, AMA communications expert Mr Cliff Chiduku
encouraged wheat farmers to register with the organisation, so that there is
uninterrupted supply of electricity and water to boost this season’s
production.
“We are still compiling a database, so farmers should
approach us to ensure that their operations are not affected,” he said.
Tobacco Farmers’ Union Trust president Mr Victor
Mariranyika said they are happy with the fuel facility, adding that the
majority of farmers cannot afford to pay for fuel in foreign currency.
“This is a positive development because fuel is the
critical component in agricultural production. This will help to lower the
costs of production. This facility is not well known to the majority of farmers
in the rural areas, so there is a need for more awareness programmes,” he said.
Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Dr
Shadreck Makombe said the scheme was helpful.
“Land preparation requires more fuel so we appreciate that
this scheme is still available. What needs to be done is to improve the
availability of fuel so that we continue benefiting as farmers,” he said.
Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) chairman for
Mashonaland Central, Mr Daniel Chinyemba, said the initiative is a positive
development.
“The ZiG currency
fuel will be a welcome relief for farmers as it is becoming increasingly
difficult to operate where we are expected to buy in USD, yet we get our
incomes in ZiG. When farmers sell their produce, they have a component paid in
ZiG but that can only pay for electricity and water, now, since fuel is a big
component of our operations, the ZiG fuel will certainly improve the farmer’s
productivity,” he said.
The ZiG currency was introduced by the Reserve Bank of
Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mushayavanhu, when he presented his first Monetary
Policy Statement on April 5.
He was confident that the new currency will turn the tables
against the black market, adding that the ZiG would not crumble under the
weight of the US dollar.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment