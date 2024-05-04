BROTHER KILLS BROTHER OVER MONEY

A tragic incident unfolded in Chipetsani Village under Chief Tshovani in Chiredzi when a dispute over money between two brothers left one dead.

Details emerged that 37-year-old Pedzanai Sithole of Mapangano Village, Chief Musikavanhu in Chipinge was killed by his younger brother, Witness Sithole (33) during a late-night drinking spree at their aunt, Joyce Gwenzi’s homestead in Chipetsani Village.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, confirmed the incident.

“At around midnight, Pedzanai and Witness were drinking opaque beer with David Gwenzi when a misunderstanding arose between the two brothers over money that Pedzanai had allegedly lent to Witness.

“In a fit of rage, Pedzanai reportedly grabbed a mopane log and struck Witness on the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

“David fled the scene. Witness, who had fallen to the ground, managed to get up, grabbed an axe from a nearby hut and struck Pedzanai on the head before dragging his body for about 15 metres and leaving it behind a cattle kraal,” said Insp Dhewa.

Blood stains led to the discovery of Pedzanai’s body, and Witness confessed to the murder. Witness was arrested and Pedzanai’s body was taken to Chiredzi Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

Insp Dhewa urged members of the public to seek peaceful means of resolving conflicts.

“The public should refrain from resolving disputes under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” said Insp Dhewa. Herald