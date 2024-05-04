ROBBERS BREAK INTO CHURCH, BLOW UP SAFE

Robbers invaded St Gerard’s Catholic Church in Borrowdale and stole undisclosed amounts of cash in the early hours of yesterday.

In a statement Rector and Parish Priest Father Mark Chikuni said the robbers invaded the church premises and broke into the parish office, blowing safes and taking cash that was being kept there before banking.

“Between 01:30hrs and 0200hrs this morning we heard sounds of explosions in our compound.

“These culprits also entered the main church through the cry room and broke into the Parish Priest’s office, the sacristy, and the altar server’s room. They desecrated the sacred rooms, turning things upside down most likely looking for more cash,” he said.

Father Chikuni said no one was harmed including the guard on patrol.

He said the church’s finance council is now working hard to increase security urging the public to support them in any way possible.

Father Chikuni also said the church does not keep cash on the premises. Herald