ROBBERS BREAK INTO CHURCH, BLOW UP SAFE

Robbers invaded St Gerard’s Catholic Church in Borrowdale and stole undisclosed amounts of cash in the early hours of yesterday.
In a statement Rector and Parish Priest Father Mark Chikuni
said the robbers invaded the church premises and broke into the parish office,
blowing safes and taking cash that was being kept there before banking.
“Between 01:30hrs and 0200hrs this morning we heard sounds
of explosions in our compound.
“These culprits also entered the main church through the
cry room and broke into the Parish Priest’s office, the sacristy, and the altar
server’s room. They desecrated the sacred rooms, turning things upside down
most likely looking for more cash,” he said.
Father Chikuni said no one was harmed including the guard
on patrol.
He said the church’s finance council is now working hard to
increase security urging the public to support them in any way possible.
Father Chikuni also said the church does not keep cash on
the premises. Herald
