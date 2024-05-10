BABY KILLED AS PARENTS FIGHT

A five-month-old baby has died during a scuffle between her parents in Mberengwa.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident and said police were appealing for information that could help to arrest the suspect.

“We confirm the death of a five-month-old baby in Mberengwa and the suspect is yet to be apprehended. We are appealing for information that may lead to his arrest,” said Mahoko.

The parents, who are Faith Mpofu and Erinando Makena both from Musvupi Village, Chief Mataruse Mberengwa had a long-standing dispute regarding the paternity of the baby as the father alleged that his wife was impregnated by someone else before their marriage.

It is alleged that on the fateful day, while her husband was away, Mpofu packed her belongings and left for her parents’ house.

Mpofu failed to get transport to Zvishavane and sought refuge at Mudzimu homestead near Bedford Business Centre, Mberengwa.

Upon his return home, Erinando instituted his own investigations on Mpofu’s whereabouts and made a follow-up to Mudzimu’s homestead.

Mpofu had the now deceased, Annita Makena strapped on her back Erinando arrived and assaulted her with a switch and struck the now deceased in the process leading to her death. TellZimNews