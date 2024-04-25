ZANU PF : WE ARE READY FOR BY-ELECTIONS

ZANU PF held its final rallies yesterday ahead of by-elections set for tomorrow in Mt Pleasant and Harare East constituencies.

In Mt Pleasant constituency, Cde George Mashavave of Zanu PF will contest against independent candidates Mr Naison Mamuse and Mr Brian Ticky.

In Harare East, Cde Kiven Mutimbanyoka of Zanu PF will battle it out against Ms Ropafadzo Cythia Cheza, who is standing as an independent candidate.

This comes after President Mnangagwa proclaimed April 27 as the date for by-elections in Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies following the resignation of Ms Fadzayi Mahere and Mr Norman Rusty Markham, respectively.

Yesterday, the party held a rally at Chikurubi grounds to drum up support ahead of tomorrow’s by-elections.

Addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters, Cde Mutimbanyoka said that if he wins the by-elections, the constituency will never be the same again.

The constituency was in the hands of the opposition for many years, with no meaningful development taking place.

Cde Mutimbanyoka said: “I am very confident and ready because we have been doing exactly what the people have asking for.” Herald