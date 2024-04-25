ZANU PF : WE ARE READY FOR BY-ELECTIONS

ZANU PF held its final rallies yesterday ahead of by-elections set for tomorrow in Mt Pleasant and Harare East constituencies.
In Mt Pleasant constituency, Cde George Mashavave of Zanu
PF will contest against independent candidates Mr Naison Mamuse and Mr Brian
Ticky.
In Harare East, Cde Kiven Mutimbanyoka of Zanu PF will
battle it out against Ms Ropafadzo Cythia Cheza, who is standing as an
independent candidate.
This comes after President Mnangagwa proclaimed April 27 as
the date for by-elections in Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies
following the resignation of Ms Fadzayi Mahere and Mr Norman Rusty Markham,
respectively.
Yesterday, the party held a rally at Chikurubi grounds to
drum up support ahead of tomorrow’s by-elections.
Addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters, Cde
Mutimbanyoka said that if he wins the by-elections, the constituency will never
be the same again.
The constituency was in the hands of the opposition for
many years, with no meaningful development taking place.
Cde Mutimbanyoka
said: “I am very confident and ready because we have been doing exactly what
the people have asking for.” Herald
