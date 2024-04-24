SURVEYOR FINED FOR $1,1 MILLION FRAUD

A QUANTITY surveyor at Chitungwiza Municipality, Tendai Mandihlare, who duped his employer into paying a company $1,1 million in 2021 after falsely claiming that he had hired a vehicle for the Works Department, has been fined US$300.

Mandihlare was found guilty of fraud and alternatively corruptly using a false document, when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka.

Ten months of the sentence were suspended on condition that he does commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The complainant was Mr Japson Nemusesu, the Chamber Secretary for Chitungwiza Municipality.

Mandihlare, of Zengeza 3, works under the roads section in the Works Department.

His duties among others, include preparing bills of quantity and preparing acquittals for grants received in the roads section.

Prosecutor Mr Ephraim Zinyandu proved that sometime in May 2021, Chitungwiza Municipality sought to undertake road rehabilitation under the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme Phase 1 and 2 funded by a grant from the Zimbabwe National Road Administration.

The project focused on the rehabilitation of Maeresa and Gura roads in Chitungwiza. The local authority hired two tipper trucks from Ripcare Investments (Pvt) Ltd to ferry gravel to construction sites and payments were processed in five-day cycles as the jobs were being completed.

Vehicles AFJ 1301 and AFJ 3375 commenced work on the May 7, 2021 and Chitungwiza Municipality assigned its general hands to perform time keeping duties so that council could keep track of time the hired vehicles were being utilised.

For the first week, both vehicles were recorded to be used for the intended purpose as shown by valid time sheets that were submitted by the assigned timekeepers.

The time sheets formed the foundation of the payment made to Ripcare Investments Pvt Ltd, as they confirmed the contractor’s performance.

The court heard that due to non payment, Sam Bee Logistics withdrew the vehicle AFJ 1301 that had been subcontracted by Ripcare Investments Pvt Ltd after 10 days of work.

Investigations revealed that during the period when the vehicles were hired, Chitungwiza Municipality assigned general hands Nyasha Chirumiko, Gift Nyamakambo and Method Mutabeni to do time keeping duties.

They produced log sheets and submitted them to Mandihlare for further processing.

Mandihlare, as part of his duties, was supposed to prepare daily tipper time sheets using the general hands’ log sheets to confirm that the tipper truck AFJ 1301 indeed provided service to Chitungwiza Municipality.

However, Mandihlare disregarded the general hands’ log sheets by preparing Daily Plant Return-Hired Tipper time sheets that purported that vehicle AFJ 1301 had provided service to Chitungwiza Municipality yet it was not true.

Mandihlare misrepresented to his superiors by intentionally falsely reporting that vehicle AFJ 1301 had been providing service from May 17, 2021 to June 31, 2021 to Chitungwiza Municipality yet he knew very well that the vehicle had not provided any service as it had been withdrawn by its owners.

The Daily Plant Return-Hired Tipper sheets for vehicle AFJ 1301 were then submitted to the finance director for payment and the payments were made through a series of transactions that totalled $1 190 800.

Council suffered a prejudice of $1 190 800 and nothing was recovered. Herald