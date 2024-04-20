CORRUPTION RAVAGED COTTCO ON THE BRINK

TURNING back the clock 10 years, the story of Cottco was one of a near disaster. The company, a linchpin of Zimbabwe’s agriculture sector, teetered on the brink of collapse due to a crippling financial crisis. The potential demise threatened not just Cottco itself, but also the livelihoods of thousands of families that depended on it.
The Government, however, intervened. Funding was provided
to keep Cottco afloat.
The initial year of the rescue plan in 2014 was not without
its hiccups. A complex inputs distribution system caused early stumbles, but
these were ironed out in subsequent years.
The Government’s intervention then started paying
dividends. Cotton production saw a welcome rise and a sense of renewed
confidence among farmers, who returned to the fields. From a record low output
of 28 000 tonnes since the 1992 drought, production gradually increased,
reaching 144 000 tonnes in 2018.
Potential suitors, too, took note of Cottco’s regained stability, with some expressing interest in the company. While issues like delayed farmer payments persisted, the overall outlook somehow seemed cautiously optimistic.
Unfortunately, the story does not end there.
Allegations of corruption, which have haunted Cottco in the
past, have begun to resurface. Previously, some senior managers and board
members faced allegations of corruption.
This led to the departure of several high-ranking
executives.
Fast forward to today, a dark cloud seems to be gathering
once again. Recent media reports suggest a resurgence of corruption, with
several senior managers under investigation for allegedly stealing resources
like farming inputs, fuel and cotton inventory.
This creates a worrying picture for Cottco’s future.
Over the past year, several senior managers at Cottco have
been suspended or resigned on allegations of corruption and mismanagement.
These include misuse of supplies, fuel diversion and even
theft of cotton products.
The recent suspension of the loss control manager, Mr
Tonodaishe Hove, who is accused of both mishandling corruption investigations
and potentially obstructing justice, highlights the seriousness of the
situation.
This removal of senior officials suggests widespread
corruption, raising concern over the firm’s health.
“We are seeing troubling signs at Cottco again,” a former
executive with the company, who cannot be named for professional reasons, said.
“Allegations of embezzlement by senior management are particularly concerning.”
Cottco chairperson Mr Sifelani Jabangwe recently
acknowledged that investigations were underway.
He also said the police were involved in some cases, while
Cottco is conducting its own internal investigations.
Even though some people have resigned, he said, everyone
involved would be held accountable.
“This process takes time due to recruitment and clearance
procedures for investigators,” said Mr Jabangwe. “The investigations cover a
range of alleged abuses, potentially including theft, and we have also involved
the police in certain cases.”
Mr Jabangwe said the company was committed to recovering
Government-supplied inputs and preventing future theft. He said although the
challenges had been identified in Mutoko, Mutare and Sanyati, the
investigations would be expanded to other business units to restore order and
transparency.
In 2023, Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water
and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Prof Obert Jiri admitted that there
was a serious problem with abuse of cotton supplies.
Corruption at Cottco could jeopardise benefits to farmers.
The recent suspensions, while potentially necessary, expose
deep-rooted corruption that could cripple the firm.
While the challenges facing Cottco are undeniably daunting,
there is still a window of opportunity for the company’s revival.
Addressing the corruption allegations head-on is considered
crucial.
This not only ensures the continued growth of this critical
sector, but also safeguards the livelihoods of people who depend on it.
A leadership vacuum is currently affecting the company as
it lacks a substantive managing director.
Other key positions are filled by acting personnel.
The Cottco board’s term also recently expired.
Mr Pious Manamike, the former managing director, resigned
in December 2022.
Ms Prisca Mutembwa was then appointed substantive managing
director in October 2023, but she failed the three months’ probation and left
the company in December.
Mr Munyaradzi Chikasha, who previously held the acting
managing director position before Ms Mutembwa’s appointment, has now resumed
the role.
Now, the question is: Can Cottco weather these storms and
reclaim its former glory?
Only time will tell. Sunday Mail
