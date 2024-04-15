GREEN BOMBERS ENROLMENT BEGINS

The enrolment of 750 cadres for the National Youth Service in Zimbabwe has started countrywide, with President Mnangagwa expected to officiate at the relaunch of the programme next month.
Cabinet announced the relaunch this month, renaming it the
Youth Service in Zimbabwe, a strategy to inculcate a culture of service and
constructive participation of youths in nation-building activities.
The service should help keep youths away from societal ills
such as drug and substance abuse resulting from idleness. Yesterday, the
Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training director
responsible for Youth Service in Zimbabwe, Mr Ophas Dube, said all hands are on
the deck to ensure the programme starts smoothly.
“We are going to launch from Nhakiwa Vocational Training
Centre on May 24, where the President is expected to officiate.
“In June we will be opening up from Dadaya National Youth
Service Training Centre and Vungu. In terms of recruitment, people are going to
our district offices, where we recruit from because we want to have a wide
coverage.”
Mr Dube said provision of uniforms and other supplies had
been arranged. “Everything else is in place. We hope and trust that nothing is
going to stop us.
“We are highly involved in the preparations as we had no
training for some time. We are just sprucing up our centres,” he said.
An inter-ministerial implementation committee is in place
to oversee the six months training programme, which covers three months of
institutionalised training and three months of community attachment. Those who
undergo the training will be issued with certificates on completion.
One of the beneficiaries of the past national youth
services, Chipo Tagwirei, said the programme had been a game-changer for her
life.
“During our time from 2004 to 2005, we were taught four
pillars (which were) discipline, entrepreneurship, patriotism and voluntarism.
We were taught the history of our country and the future.
“In terms of securing jobs, that was never an issue for
some of us who joined nursing, teaching while those with less academic
qualifications joined organisations like GMB. We also benefited from A1 and A2
farms,” he said.
Another beneficiary, Innocent Chakabva who trained in 2003,
said the training inculcated a culture of discipline among the youths which
will make us shun the issue of abusing drugs. “I was also taught the issue of
nationhood and understanding the history of our nation. The issue of patriotism
was also key. We were also taught to be entrepreneurs,” he said.
Speaking after a recent Cabinet meeting, Information
Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Youth
Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire had
briefed Cabinet on the programme’s re-establishment.
Since the Cabinet decision in 2021 to re-establish the
national youth service programme, some progress has been registered by the
ministry.
“Achievements to date include the National Youth Service
Bill being drafted following the approval of the principles in August 2023 and
the development of a six-month training programme, which will target youths
between the ages of 18 and 35.
“The national youth service programme has been renamed
Youth Service in Zimbabwe and 10 000 youths are earmarked to undergo training
in 2024.
“The youths will be drawn equally from all the country’s 10
provinces. The recruitment will be cascaded to incorporate youths in all wards
and districts and the new curriculum will infuse national orientation with life
skills training and entrepreneurial development.
“New uniforms, signage and a logo have been designed and
will be registered and all production units are expected to fully use available
land and engage in commercial production units for self-sustenance,” said Dr
Muswere.
The Government has stipulated that youths who complete the
training will receive priority in employment and enrolment into the public
sector and higher and tertiary education institutions, and will be prioritised
for financial support to establish new projects and businesses.
National Youth Service has been rolled out in most
countries including Namibia, Kenya, Nigeria and many other countries in Europe
and Asia.
In Nigeria, the programme is aimed at involving graduates
in nation-building and national development. In Kenya, the National Youth
Service was established in 1964 to train young people in important national
matters such as national building programmes and technical and vocational
training in various skills and trades. In Namibia, it is aimed at instilling
discipline among youths, inculcating a sense of patriotism and developing the
youth into individuals with physical and mental endurance, exemplary moral and
ethical character and integrity. Herald
