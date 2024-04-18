FOUR TOP SOLDIERS KILLED IN CRASH

FOUR members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) died while an unknown number of people sustained varying degrees of injuries when two vehicles were involved in a head on collision at the 180 km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo road.

In a statement, the ZDF Director of Poly, Public Relations and International Affairs, Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere, said the accident occurred on Tuesday about 2km from Battlefields in Mashonaland West Province.

He said the ZDF lost three officers and a non-commissioned member.

Brig Gen Chipwere said the accident occurred when a vehicle with ZDF officers, which was headed towards Kadoma, attempted to overtake an unidentified vehicle and encroached into the oncoming vehicle lane resulting in a head-on collision with a Mazda CX-5 which was travelling towards Kwekwe.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces announces the death of a general officer, two field officers and a non-commissioned member in a fatal road accident which occurred on April 16, 2024,” Brig Gen Chipwere said.

“Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, Major Thabani Ncube, Major Mqondisi Gumbo and Sergeant Chakabaiwa were involved in a road traffic accident at the 180km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road about 2km from Battlefields.

“According to preliminary investigations, it was established that Brigadier General Vezha attempted to overtake an unidentified vehicle and encroached into the oncoming vehicle lane resulting in head-on collision with the Mazda CX-5 which was travelling towards Kwekwe.

“Some passengers who were aboard both vehicles sustained varying degrees of injury and are currently admitted at Gweru and Kwekwe General Hospitals.

“Investigations surrounding the accident are underway and more information will be availed in due course.” Herald