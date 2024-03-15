ZBC KICKS OUT WORKERS FROM APARTMENTS

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has given its former employees a 90-day ultimatum to vacate some apartments they have been staying at for decades to pave way for “renovations.”
The ownership of the apartments is being contested with the
ex-employees claiming that they bought the units through a credit facility in
the 1990s.
The matter is still before the courts.
In a letter dated January 29, 2024, ZBC investment
executive James Chiwera told the occupants to vacate the flat.
“Please be advised that the ZBC will be embarking on
extensive renovations of the Hatley House in line with the corporate strategy
as well as to comply with the City of Harare’s public health bylaws.
“As a result, the contractor will be commencing exterior
works effective January 29, 2024. You are given 90 days’ notice period to
vacate the premises,” read the letter.
The former ZBC employees now residents claim to have
purchased the apartments through a credit scheme in the 1990s and that
ownership is under legal dispute.
They believe the courts will rule in their favour.
“For decades, these haven't just been flats, they have been
our homes,” said one ex-ZBC employee.
“Many of us have raised our families here, built our lives
within these walls.”
While acknowledging the need for maintenance, they argued
the eviction timeframe disregarded their long-term residency.
“We are more than happy to cooperate with reasonable
upgrades,” the spokesperson said.
“But surely, alternative solutions can be found without
pushing families onto the street, especially during a housing crisis.”
In an affidavit, former ZBC director marketing,
administration and finance, Onias Gumbo, said he was instrumental in the
establishment of an employee credit union where each employee would contribute
some money every month for the purchase of the flat.
“These funds assisted in acquiring properties in Harare and
other cities and some of the properties purchased in Harare include Copper
Queen, Dick King Didsbury, Sendton Court and Hatley House (the property in
dispute herein),” he said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment