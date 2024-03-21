VILLAGE HEAD SELLS NON-EXISTENT STANDS

A village head from Khayisa Line in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North Province, appeared in court before a Bulawayo magistrate for allegedly defrauding two desperate homeowners of US$4 250 by selling them non-existent stands.

Bekithemba Ncube (67) appeared before magistrate Mr Themba Chimiso facing two counts of fraud. He pleaded not guilty to both counts. He was remanded out of custody to 22 March for trial.

The court heard that in October last year, on a date unknown to the prosecutor, Joyce Moyo approached Ncube seeking a homestead stand. Ncube allegedly demanded US$600, which Moyo paid. Ncube then took her to Majaha Line Village and showed her a portion of land.

In December 2021, on a date unknown to the prosecutor, Moyo went to Majaha Line Village to start construction on her home. She was surprised to find a man at the site who identified himself only as Wilson. He informed her that the stand belonged to him.

Disturbed by this encounter, Moyo confronted Ncube at his homestead. It is alleged that Ncube’s response was unsatisfactory.

He then attempted to appease her by promising to repay all her money, even providing an initial sum of US$150.

Instructing her to return in two weeks, Ncube then became unreachable, switching off his mobile phone. With hope fading,

Moyo finally realised she had been defrauded. Left with no other option, she reported the matter to the police.

The court further heard that sometime in June 2023, Ncube was approached by Farai Kaseke (34) who was looking to purchase a residential stand. It is alleged that Ncube told Kaseke the stand was valued at US$4 000. Eager to secure her own land, Kaseke reportedly paid the US$4 000 in instalments.

Following her final instalment, Kaseke signed a sales agreement. However, Ncube became evasive, prompting Kaseke to report him to the police. This led to his arrest on Monday.. B Metro