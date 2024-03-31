TODDLER DROWNS AS MUM ATTENDS CHURCH SERVICE

An 18-month-old toddler drowned in a well at a church in Harare, while the mother was attending a service during the Easter Holiday.
In a post on X, the child drowned in an uncovered well on
Saturday and has urged parents to be more careful.
The ZRP is investigating a sad incident which occurred at a
church on 30/03/24 in which an 18-month-old infant drowned in an uncovered well
while the victim’s mother was attending a church service in Tafara, Harare.
Parents are urged to consider and put their children’s safety first.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment