NYIKA INOVAKWA NEVENE VAYO : ED TELLS CHURCHES

Churches play an important role in accelerating national development and should use their gatherings to inculcate values and work ethics that spawn production to move the nation forward, President Mnangagwa told the Zion Christian Church’s annual Easter Passover Festival yesterday.
More than 150 000 congregants attended the event.
President Mnangagwa said churches were a critical partner
in creating synergies with the Government to benefit individuals and
communities in line with the National Development Strategy.
The festival was held at Mbungo Estate in Bikita district,
Masvingo province, where the ZCC had
assembled for the Easter Passover Pilgrimage. The church is led by Bishop
Nehemiah Mutendi.
“The important role of the Church in accelerating our
national development agenda as well as policies and programmes cannot be
over-emphasised. It is commendable that at such gatherings, the Church preaches
and inculcates the values and work ethic that encourage production and
productivity, which in turn, moves our nation forward. The Church is a critical
partner to our nation,” said President Mnangagwa.
“Furthermore, through your activities at both collective
and individual level, you benefit our communities and our beloved motherland as
a whole.
“My Government appreciates these and other contributions
made by the Church to the sectors of our economy. I assure you of our continued
support in this respect.”
The Church had to lead by example and ensure that their
work pleases God.
“Our focus and resolve are to be good stewards over the
resources which God has given us. We must continue to work harder to feed
ourselves, modernise, industrialise and
grow our economy towards lifting many more people out of poverty into
prosperity,” said President Mnangagwa whose speech was punctuated by quotations
of biblical scriptures.
He commended the ZCC for the tremendous development work it
was carrying out across the country. This included building schools and clinics
and contributing towards food security through agricultural activities.
“I challenge other churches to also embark on various
projects that help sustain the livelihoods of our people and communities for
the overall prosperity of our beloved motherland Zimbabwe,” said President
Mnangagwa.
He applauded the Zion Christian Church for interceding and
praying for the country, praying for unity, peace and harmony, which saw the
country holding peaceful elections.
“The people of Zimbabwe spoke and our party Zanu-PF
registered a resounding victory,” said President Mnangagwa.
He said as Christians, they should continue to have trust
in God even during times of adversities and challenges such as this year where
there is an El Nino-induced drought.
“This year, many of our people will not harvest much
because our crops were badly affected by the drought due to climate change.
However, our trust remains in the Almighty God,” he said.
“On its part, our Zanu-PF Government has put in place
measures that food and drought relief for affected communities is availed in
time. No one will starve from hunger. Tinovimba naJehovah.”
The Government would continue to scale up efforts to
mitigate against climate change.
“We are building more dams and also making sure that
irrigation infrastructure is in place across all our communities. Our people
are being capacitated to guarantee household food security. The borehole
drilling programme and establishment of nutritional gardens are ongoing and
will be accelerated,” he said.
“We remain with great hope and confidence that we have a
brighter and more prosperous future. There is light at the end of the tunnel.”
There was a need to continue sharing love, kindness and
good works regardless of weaknesses and differences.
“We should adopt new ways of spreading our Christian faith
with added vigour so that more and more people in our great motherland Zimbabwe
come to know and accept God’s love.
“For indeed, Easter reminds us of the positive values we
must share as a nation and pass on to future generations. These include the
culture of forgiveness, respect for one another and caring for all those around
us, especially widows, orphans and the less privileged.”
He urged congregants to continue glorifying God as they
return to their homes.
“Let us continue building our country, communities and
families brick by brick, step by step and stone upon stone, guided by our
national development philosophy, Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene
vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,” he said.
President Mnangagwa drew admiration for his elaborate use
and quotation of biblical scriptures in his speech.
In his address, Bishop Mutendi implored people to be
resilient and endure in life and emulate what Jesus went through at the cross
when he was crucified.
He said people should love their country even during
difficult times. There was a need to respect the country’s heroes who
sacrificed for the liberation of the country just as Jesus Christ is a hero for
Christians because he died for every person.
“We are enjoying a peaceful environment in the country. We
need to continue praying for it. We have our own heroes in the country, but
surprisingly some people do not want to pay homage to them by attending their
commemoration at the Heroes’ Acre.
“We also have Jesus Christ, our hero and it is because of
Jesus Christ who has drawn our President and almost the whole Cabinet here,”
said Bishop Mutendi.
Vice-President Kembo Mohadi commended President Mnangagwa
for upholding freedom of religion which allows people to express their beliefs.
“We are all aware that the Constitution of Zimbabwe upholds
the fundamental right of freedom of worship. Our President recognises the
diversity of religion,” he said.
Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri commended the ZCC
for complementing Government efforts towards national development. Herald
