S HONOURS OUSTANDING MINISTERS

President Mnangagwa yesterday conferred awards to top-performing Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, and heads of other Government departments as the Second Republic continues to foster a culture of excellence, work ethic and servant leadership in its quest to attain Vision 2030.
The signing of performance contracts was initiated by
President Mnangagwa, with Government officials and heads of parastatals signing
portfolio-specific contracts.
Among the most notable winners was Lands, Agriculture,
Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka who took
first place as the top-performing Cabinet Minister for the second time running.
This comes as the Second Republic makes efforts to cushion
the general citizenry from a climate change-induced drought.
Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira was the runner-up in the ministers’ category.
Among Permanent Secretaries, Higher and Tertiary Education,
Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Professor
Fanuel Tagwira came out tops, with his Women Affairs, Community, Small and
Medium Enterprises Development counterpart Mrs Mavis Sibanda coming second.
In the Ministers of Provincial Affairs and Devolution
category, Midlands Province’s Minister Owen Ncube took first place with
Mashonaland West’s Minister Marian Chombo as the runner-up.
The Secretaries of Provincial Affairs and Devolution
category saw Bulawayo Province’s Mr Paul Nyoni taking first place and Midlands
Province’s Mr Edgars Seenza coming second.
Among Executive Secretaries of Independent Commissions, the
best performer was Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)’s Ms Sukai
Tongogara, with National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC)’s Mrs
Sibusisiwe Zembe taking the runner-up award.
In the Chief Executive Officers/ Town Clerks for Urban
Local Authorities catagory, Masvingo’s Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa took first
place, Victoria Falls City Council’s Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube took first
runner up and Mvurwi Town Council Dr Shelly Nyakudya was the second runner up.
Among mayors for Urban Local Authorities, Mvurwi Town
Council’s Tonderai Samhu was the best performer, Kwekwe City Council’s Albert
Zinhanga scooped first runner up and Plumtree Town Council’s Alderman Ndlovu
was the second runner-up.
Mr Itai Mawonde from Mhondoro Ngezi took first place for
best performing Chief Executive Officers for Rural Authorities with Chivi Rural
District Council’s Tariro Matavire coming second.
In the chairpersons for Rural District Councils category,
Mhondoro Ngezi’s Alderman Chengeta came first, Marondera Rural District
Council’s Councillor Jeremiah Gwanzura was the first runner up, and Mutare
Rural District Council’s H Muzaeni took second runner up.
Among Chief Executive Officers for State Owned Enterprises
category, Mr Tinotenda Mhiko from the Agriculture and Rural Development
Authority (ARDA) took first place, Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)’s
Quinton Kanhukamwe took first runner up and Zimbabwe Manpower Development
Fund’s Engineer Sebastian Marume took the second runner up award.
Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)’s Mr
Irvin Craig was the best performing among chairpersons for State Owned
Enterprises, HIT’s Engineer F Maviya was the first runner up and ZimTrade’s Ms
Clara Mlambo was the second runner-up.
In his remarks, President Mnangagwa said the performance
contracts were necessary in fostering a culture that prioritises the meeting of
Zimbabweans’ aspirations and expectations, while also ensuring that no one and
no place is left behind.
“These must always guarantee that no one and no place is
left behind. The Performance Contracts have been aligned to priority policy
areas that were pronounced after the 2023 Harmonised General Elections.
“This will ensure that Government Ministries, Departments
and Agencies (MDAs) are accordingly guided to meet the expectations and
aspirations of the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said.
The President said he would continue enforcing measures
that promote accountability and transparency until maximum efficiency is
reached in his administration.
“Since we commenced the performance contracting journey in
2021, there has been progress in the utilisation and institutionalisation of
the instrument, across the public sector.
“Government will, therefore, continue with the reform
agenda until our public sector institutions, systems and processes have reached
maximum efficiencies, which are commensurate with the service delivery demands
and expectations of the people,” he said.
Announcing the results, Chief Secretary to the President
and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya said there had been a marked improvement in the
commitment and eagerness to achieve set targets.
“It is clear that the professionalism of our public
servants has played a key role in achieving these positive results.
“However, there are still areas where we need to improve.
It is essential that we continue to focus on improving our performance
information, that is, outputs, outcomes, key performance indicators, and
targets, bearing in mind that Vision 2030 should be attained much earlier than
planned. It means the work culture and implementation strategies have to be
recalibrated,” he said.
Dr Rushwaya also called on urban local authorities to
increase their efforts in service delivery.
Public Service Commission (PSC)’s chairman Dr Vincent
Hungwe implored all public sector workers to seek to meet the diverse and
ever-changing demands and expectations of the general citizenry.
“It is imperative that we as public servants hold ourselves
to the highest standards of performance and accountability,” he said. Herald
