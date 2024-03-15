S HONOURS OUSTANDING MINISTERS

President Mnangagwa yesterday conferred awards to top-performing Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, and heads of other Government departments as the Second Republic continues to foster a culture of excellence, work ethic and servant leadership in its quest to attain Vision 2030.

The signing of performance contracts was initiated by President Mnangagwa, with Government officials and heads of parastatals signing portfolio-specific contracts.

Among the most notable winners was Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka who took first place as the top-performing Cabinet Minister for the second time running.

This comes as the Second Republic makes efforts to cushion the general citizenry from a climate change-induced drought.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira was the runner-up in the ministers' category.





Among Permanent Secretaries, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira came out tops, with his Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development counterpart Mrs Mavis Sibanda coming second.

In the Ministers of Provincial Affairs and Devolution category, Midlands Province’s Minister Owen Ncube took first place with Mashonaland West’s Minister Marian Chombo as the runner-up.

The Secretaries of Provincial Affairs and Devolution category saw Bulawayo Province’s Mr Paul Nyoni taking first place and Midlands Province’s Mr Edgars Seenza coming second.

Among Executive Secretaries of Independent Commissions, the best performer was Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)’s Ms Sukai Tongogara, with National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC)’s Mrs Sibusisiwe Zembe taking the runner-up award.

In the Chief Executive Officers/ Town Clerks for Urban Local Authorities catagory, Masvingo’s Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa took first place, Victoria Falls City Council’s Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube took first runner up and Mvurwi Town Council Dr Shelly Nyakudya was the second runner up.

Among mayors for Urban Local Authorities, Mvurwi Town Council’s Tonderai Samhu was the best performer, Kwekwe City Council’s Albert Zinhanga scooped first runner up and Plumtree Town Council’s Alderman Ndlovu was the second runner-up.

Mr Itai Mawonde from Mhondoro Ngezi took first place for best performing Chief Executive Officers for Rural Authorities with Chivi Rural District Council’s Tariro Matavire coming second.

In the chairpersons for Rural District Councils category, Mhondoro Ngezi’s Alderman Chengeta came first, Marondera Rural District Council’s Councillor Jeremiah Gwanzura was the first runner up, and Mutare Rural District Council’s H Muzaeni took second runner up.

Among Chief Executive Officers for State Owned Enterprises category, Mr Tinotenda Mhiko from the Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) took first place, Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)’s Quinton Kanhukamwe took first runner up and Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund’s Engineer Sebastian Marume took the second runner up award.

Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)’s Mr Irvin Craig was the best performing among chairpersons for State Owned Enterprises, HIT’s Engineer F Maviya was the first runner up and ZimTrade’s Ms Clara Mlambo was the second runner-up.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa said the performance contracts were necessary in fostering a culture that prioritises the meeting of Zimbabweans’ aspirations and expectations, while also ensuring that no one and no place is left behind.

“These must always guarantee that no one and no place is left behind. The Performance Contracts have been aligned to priority policy areas that were pronounced after the 2023 Harmonised General Elections.

“This will ensure that Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are accordingly guided to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said.

The President said he would continue enforcing measures that promote accountability and transparency until maximum efficiency is reached in his administration.

“Since we commenced the performance contracting journey in 2021, there has been progress in the utilisation and institutionalisation of the instrument, across the public sector.

“Government will, therefore, continue with the reform agenda until our public sector institutions, systems and processes have reached maximum efficiencies, which are commensurate with the service delivery demands and expectations of the people,” he said.

Announcing the results, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya said there had been a marked improvement in the commitment and eagerness to achieve set targets.

“It is clear that the professionalism of our public servants has played a key role in achieving these positive results.

“However, there are still areas where we need to improve. It is essential that we continue to focus on improving our performance information, that is, outputs, outcomes, key performance indicators, and targets, bearing in mind that Vision 2030 should be attained much earlier than planned. It means the work culture and implementation strategies have to be recalibrated,” he said.

Dr Rushwaya also called on urban local authorities to increase their efforts in service delivery.

Public Service Commission (PSC)’s chairman Dr Vincent Hungwe implored all public sector workers to seek to meet the diverse and ever-changing demands and expectations of the general citizenry.

“It is imperative that we as public servants hold ourselves to the highest standards of performance and accountability,” he said. Herald