RELIEF FOR FIVE COPS ACCUSED OF STEALING CRIME SCENE CASH

FIVE police officers, who were accused of stealing US$70 000, which had been recovered from a crime scene, have had their case removed from further remand.

The State, represented by Anesu Chirenje, applied to have the matter removed from remand, and said the cops will be summoned back to court, if necessary.

The five police officers were attached to CID Borrowdale.

They are Edward Mateta, Tinashe Matongo, Princess Mavis Matikiti, Costa Davison and Rodrick Njanja Libodzi and appeared before regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei.

The court heard that on July 8, at around 6pm, the cops received information that Viola Mutumbu had allegedly stolen a safe containing US$70 000 and jewellery worth US$10000 at Number 2 Harvey Close, in Belvedere.

They learnt that she had given the safe to Chriswell Fainoza for safekeeping.

The police officers arrested Mutumbu and recovered the safe from Fainoza.

They then released Viola Mutumbu before they allegedly broke the safe and allegedly stole US$70 000 and jewellery.

Fainoza was allegedly given US$4000 as his share.

Fainoza then reported the matter to the police.