NUST STUDENT DRAGGED TO COURT OVER TWEET

A NATIONAL University of Science and Technology (Nust) student will forever rue the day he decided to post a provocative tribal comment on his X page demeaning Ndebele people, as he has been arraigned before the courts.
The 24-year-old, Tanaka Ryan Ziso, who resides at the Old
Mutual students accommodation complex in Selbourne Park and is a final year
Civil and Water Engineering student appeared in court on Thursday to answer for
charges of causing offence to persons of a particular race.
He was remanded in custody to 2 April when he appeared
before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Maxwell Ncube.
Miss Dorcas Maphosa presenting the case for the State said
Ziso committed the offence on 13 March this year.
“On 13 March 2024 at 2011 hours the accused person posted a
message on his X-page (previously twitter) using the name The Royal Priest of
Chitungwiza @ iamryantanaka.
In the post he said he expressed demeaning sentiments
against the Ndebele people, which cannot be printed on a family newspaper
paper.
On 14 March 2024 the accused at around 2PM posted another
message heightening the already boiling tensions.
Miss Maphosa said the matter was reported by the director
communication and marketing at Nust, Mr Thabani Mpofu.
“Printed hard copies of the contents of the accused persons
posts can be produced in court as evidence. The accused person had no right to
post sentiments that can cause offence to persons of a particular race, tribe
and place of origin,” said Miss Maphosa.
