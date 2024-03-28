MURDERER CAUGHT SELLING VICTIM'S PHONE

A suspected armed robber appeared in court yesterday for allegedly killing a passer-by only to be caught while selling the deceased phone.

Tendai Mafidi (29) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with murder.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court and returns to court on April 12.

Prosecutor Mr Rufaro Chonzi alleged that on January 11 at around 10pm Mafidi met now deceased Ngonidzashe Chabvuta who was walking along the road near house number 34266 East View in Harare.

He attacked him with an unknown object on the head, resulting in his death.

Mafidi then stole the Samsung Galaxy M13 and went away.

The deceased’s body was later found and a report was made to the police.

The court heard on January 12 at around 11am, a few hours after the murder, Mafidi went on to sell the deceased’s cellphone to Godknows Chikwengo a second hand cellphone dealer at OK Mbare supermarket.

The cellphone was later sold to Owen Gava, a bus conductor who began to use it.

Investigations led to the recovery of the cellphone and the subsequent arrest of Mafidi. Herald