MOTORISTS STORM SERVICE STATION SELLING CONTAMINATED FUEL

MOUNT Meru Petroleum Zimbabwe, the operator of Meru service stations, is under fire from motorists after one of the petrol storage tanks at its Mbare service station in Harare was contaminated with water and vehicles being fuelled from the pump fed by that tank developed engine knock and other faults.

Motorists on Wednesday night stormed the fuel station demanding answers after they had bought petrol.

Motorists were fuming with anger and had no kind words for the owners of the station while others were shouting at operators. Some motorists were having their vehicles drained of the contaminated petrol and having it replaced with clean fuel.

In interviews, the motorists said the operator’s licence should be cancelled as the service station was prejudicing motorists by causing faults on their vehicles.

They said they had now engaged the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) to test all fuel at Meru fuel stations to establish its authenticity.

Mr Tashinga Musonza said he realised that he had been given contaminated petrol after his vehicle suddenly stopped while he was driving.

“I am disappointed with what Meru is doing. Imagine a reputable service station like this one selling contaminated fuel to its customers.

“This is very bad and had my car not stopped while I was driving after filling up my tank at the service station, I was going to think that it has developed a mechanical fault,” he said.

Ms Doreen Muyambo said the officials at Meru should compensate her and repair her vehicle.

“These people are not serious and I want them to compensate me. I no longer want their petrol and I will never fill my car with petrol at any of their service stations,” she said.

Other motorists were of the same view and demanded that the service station officials compensate them.

Mr Dhairya Solanki, one of the directors of Meru, said they have since compensated the affected motorists and they have closed the pump with the contaminated fuel pending investigations on the cause of the contamination.

“We gave the motorists whose vehicles were affected their money back and we also gave them new fuel as well. We have closed the affected pump and we have people on the ground working to find out the cause of the contamination.”

Meru public relations officer Mr Moreblessing Cherayi also admitted that their fuel was contaminated and said they were working on rectifying the problem.

“We developed a technical fault at Meru Service Station in Mbare. One of our tanks which was carrying blend petrol got contaminated with water. So we have shut down the tank completely and we are draining out all the product in that particular tank and we will proceed with normal operations after ZERA tests and approval,” he said. Herald