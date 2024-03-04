MATAPI FIRE LEAVES TRADERS COUNTING LOSSES

A FIRE broke out at the Matapi Hostel Cloak room yesterday and set ablaze a number of bales of clothes leaving scores of traders counting their costs running into thousands of dollars.

The cause of the fire has not been identified as investigation are still underway.

The City of Harare Fire Brigade managed to put out the fire around 6am yesterday.

Council spokesperson, Stanley Gama, said investigations were still underway.

“There was a fire at Matapi Hostel Cloak room where bales of clothes are kept and the Fire Brigade managed to put it out,” he said.

“However, we cannot say what caused the fire because the matter is still under investigations.”

Eyewitnesses, who spoke to H-Metro, said they had no idea aboit how the fire started.

“All we know is that people have lost their properties because kuMatapi ndokunogara mabhero evanhu ekutengesa,” one witness, Stavo, said.

“We don’t know how the fire started but we all tried to put it out but to no avail until the Fire Brigade came.“ H Metro